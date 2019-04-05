NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police recovered a loaded stolen 9-millimeter pistol from a home on 21st Avenue North on Thursday night after receiving a tip that a teen was at the location and armed.
Police said when officers knocked on the door, they found five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 17 at the home without adult supervision. Police also detected an odor of marijuana inside the home.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers found the pistol, which was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Michigan Avenue in December 2018.
A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of second offense unlawful gun possession and theft. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to a small digital scale that was found.
Sarah McWilliams, 40, the adult resident of the home, arrived while police were present. She was issued a state misdemeanor citation charging her with contributing to the delinquency of minors. Police said it was the second time a juvenile was found unlawfully with a gun during the execution of a search warrant at her home. The first time was in 2018.
