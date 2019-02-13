NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Wednesday night that 18-year-old Christopher Works III is charged with felony aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a motorist on Broadway.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 14th and Broadway. Police say Works, who was driving a maroon Mustang, pulled up next to a motorist, pointed a pistol at him, and motioned him to pull over.
The driver did not pull over and instead called police, providing them with the license plate number and description of Works' car.
Police were able to quickly find the Mustang the victim described. They pulled Works over on I-65 and took him into custody. Police say he had two loaded pistols. One of the guns was stolen from a vehicle in Hermitage in August 2018.
Works also faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor because a 17-year-old was in the car with him. The 17-year-old faces charges of unlawful gun possession.
