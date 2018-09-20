MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old boy who made threats against Riverdale High School on social media Thursday.
The student was charged with two felony counts of making a false report. He was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
"Through posts, we were able to track down the location where the post was made," said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. "We visited the home and located the juvenile."
Rutherford County Schools initially investigated the threat. The administration was notified late Thursday afternoon about the post.
“We take these situations seriously and law enforcement is aggressively investigating the situation to hopefully determine the parties who are responsible for sending it,” the school system said in a message sent to parents. “If identified, the student will be disciplined thoroughly.
“We understand these situations can make parents worry, but we want to assure you that we are not taking it lightly and we will keep you posted as we learn more information.”
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh also sent out a response, saying part, "In situations such as this, the safety of our children and educators is paramount."
