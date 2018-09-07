A 17-year-old senior at Pearl-Cohn High School was arrested on Friday for carrying a stolen semi-automatic pistol loaded with 20 rounds at the school, according to police.
School resource officers assigned to the school received information late Friday morning about a social media post concerning a student potentially armed with a gun.
The officers located the 17-year-old on the second floor of the school and conducted a probable cause search.
Police recovered from the student’s waistband a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol with one live round in the chamber and 19 live rounds in the magazine.
The teen told police he found the pistol on a street in the west Nashville area and that he carried it for protection.
Police said the gun was stolen on Aug. 17, 2010, during a car burglary at Polo Park Apartments on Jackson Downs Boulevard in Hermitage.
The owner reported the gun, a radio and a flashlight were taken from the vehicle. The car was not damaged to gain entry.
The 17-year-old was charged at juvenile detention with carrying a gun on school grounds and possessing a stolen weapon.
