NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officers arrested a 17-year-old junior for carrying a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with five bullets into Hunters Lane High School on Tuesday.
According to investigators, another student saw the gun and called his parent who notified school administrators. Officers found the gun inside a fanny pack. When questioned, the teen refused to say where he got the pistol.
The teen is being charged with carrying a gun on school property as well as aggravated assault for displaying the firearm to another student during an argument.
