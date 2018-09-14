Metro Nashville Police confirmed Friday night that a teen was arrested for murdering his father in May of this year.
Police say Michael Goff III, 15, is charged with criminal homicide for murdering his father, 57-year-old Michael Goff Jr., whose bones were found in a duffel bag earlier this month.
Goff Jr. was reported missing by his wife on May 27. His bones were found Septemeber 2 on the shore of Percy Priest Lake behind the Lincoya Bay Apartment Complex.
The day Goff Jr. was reported missing, Goff III told police that he and his father were driving in South Nashville when his father stopped the vehicle, gave his son his watch, and said, "I love you."
However, witnesses told police that on May 28, Goff III said he had killed someone with razor wire a few days earlier. Another 15-year-old told police that Goff III told him he killed his father.
That teen accompanied Goff III when he disposed of his father's body, according to police.
Police say Goff III is refusing to answer questions. The other teen is being treated as a witness at this time.
