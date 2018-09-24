MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy and a friend who have been arrested for allegedly splashing gasoline on a 15-year-old girl and threatening to burn her and her home on Saturday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the girl escaped injury when her ex-boyfriend allegedly sloshed gasoline on her, ignited a lighter and threatened to burn her.
The 15-year-old’s grandmother and a roommate also were at the Fall Creek Drive home at the time of the incident.
Deputies said the 17-year-old and Coty Edwards, 27, threatened to burn the home. The suspects left after the grandmother dialed 911.
The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, attempted aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, vandalism and interference with a 911 call. He was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
Edwards, of Smyrna, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated arson. He is being held on $25,000 bond. A court date has been set for Nov. 15.
Deputies said the boy arrived at the home and demanded $300 from the girl.
The boy allegedly forced his way into the home where he “threatened to cut her head off” in front of her grandmother and the roommate.
Deputies said when the girl said she could not pay, the boy poured gasoline around the front of the house.
“He continued pouring as he walked up the front steps and into the living room where he poured gasoline all over the floor and intentionally sloshed some onto (the girl),” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Foote said.
The boy threatened to burn the house down and pulled out a cigarette lighted it and held it close to the girl’s gasoline-soaked T-shirt, according to Foote.
When the grandmother attempted to call 911, the boy grabbed the phone and smashed it on the ground.
Deputies also said Edwards was standing in the front yard with an ignited cigarette lighter and trying to instigate a fight with the roommate.
Deputies located both of them at Edwards’ home and arrested them.
