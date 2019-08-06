SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Spring Hill.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of McCoury Lane. Police say a woman was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, they don't believe she was the intended target.
An 18-year-old Rutherford County man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and is currently in the Williamson County Jail. He is believed by police to be the sole shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
