NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they allegedly carjacked three women in an Edgehill neighborhood Sunday. Police say the boy put a gun to one of the women's heads and took the keys to her Mercedes SUV.
Police say the boy had two accomplices, and none could start the Mercedes without help from the victim. The boy then pistol whipped the victim before all three took off in the Mercedes. Metro police were able to track the stolen car via their helicopter. The teens were eventually stopped in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd after officers hit the car with spike strips.
The 15-year-old was taken into custody and will be charged in juvenile court. Detectives believe they might be involved in other recent carjackings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.