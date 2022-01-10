Stolen Mercedes SUV
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they allegedly carjacked three women in an Edgehill neighborhood Sunday. Police say the boy put a gun to one of the women's heads and took the keys to her Mercedes SUV. 

Police say the boy had two accomplices, and none could start the Mercedes without help from the victim. The boy then pistol whipped the victim before all three took off in the Mercedes. Metro police were able to track the stolen car via their helicopter. The teens were eventually stopped in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd after officers hit the car with spike strips. 

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and will be charged in juvenile court. Detectives believe they might be involved in other recent carjackings. 

