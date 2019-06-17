ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Ashland City police were involved in a high-speed chase last week that reached speeds over 100 mph.
Police arrested 19-year-old Tevin Willingham on Wednesday after the pursuit. He had no previous criminal history.
He was being pulled over for speeding, but never stopped. That’s when the pursuit began.
“The officers deployed the stop sticks. It flattened three tires on the car. It got the car stopped and pulled the driver over and got him out on a felony stop,” said Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray. “He gave the excuse he was running because he felt like it.”
Willingham’s dangerous behavior got him arrested.
Ray said it was a bad choice for just a speeding ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.