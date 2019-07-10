Gabriel Brown

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a teen on multiple charges after he and two others crashed a stolen Lexus and fled the scene on foot.

According to arrest records, officers responded to the scene of a traffic accident on North Gallatin Pike and Nesbitt Lane. A witness to the crash told investigators that the driver of a black-in-color Lexus, later identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Brown, fled the car on foot westbound on Nesbitt along with two passengers who were later identified as co-defendants. One of the co-defendants was 15-years-old.

Officers searched the area and located all three on foot in front of a home on the 660 block of Heritage Drive. When questioned, Brown admitted to driving the Lexus and leaving the scene. Investigators later found that the car was stolen on Tuesday, and when asked about it Brown said he did not know where it came from and it was also determined that Brown did not have a license.

Brown was charged with driving without a license, failure to file a report, failure to give information and aid, leaving the scene of an accident, theft over $2,500, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was set at $29,500.

