NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after carjacking a West Nashville woman at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Police say the teen put a gun to the woman's head after she arrived at her home on 40th Avenue North at 5:15 p.m. He took her Nissan Altima, which police then spotted speeding on Brick Church Pike near Briley Parkway just after 9 p.m. 

A pursuit ensued, ending on Delk Avenue near 26th Avenue North after the car hit mailboxes and a utility pole. 

The teen, identified as James Battle, got out of the car and ran, but was quickly apprehended. While in police custody, Battle admitted it was he who carjacked the woman. The pistol he used, a .40 caliber semi-automatic, was recovered from the car. 

Gun in Altima

Battle was booked at juvenile detention on aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession, felony evading arrest and driving without a license charges. 

