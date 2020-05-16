NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hermitage and South Precinct officers worked together Friday night to apprehend a teen after he robbed a man at gunpoint and robbed a woman of her purse Friday.
16-year-old Geovani Moreno and a second suspect allegedly approached a man in the parking lot of the Mosaic Apartments on Patricia Drive around 8:30 p.m. robbing him at gunpoint.
The two suspects then fled from the scene in the victim's 2003 white two-door Honda.
Just minutes after fleeing this scene, the two suspects are accused of robbing a woman of her purse in the 800 block of Patricia Drive.
South Precinct officers spotted the stolen Honda about an hour after the incident while it was occupied by only the driver, Moreno.
Officers successfully deployed spike strips after Moreno drove off from an attempted traffic stop in the McDonald's parking lot at 2212 Nolensville Pike. Moreno fled on foot after exiting the roadway in the 2800 block of Nolensville Pike.
After a foot pursuit, Moreno was taken into custody.
A handgun that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in 2018 was recovered from his waistband.
Items also recovered from the Honda during the arrest included items taken during the robberies and a backpack containing 170 grams of marijuana and 11 Xanax pills.
Moreno admitted his involvement in the hold-ups and claimed the backpack to be his property.
He is being charged in Juvenile Court with Aggravated Robbery.
Hermitage Precinct detectives are pursuing strong leads in identifying the second suspect.
