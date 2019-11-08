NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teenager has been arrested Thursday night after he fled a carjacked Jeep Cherokee he was driving.
Police say officers were on Briley Parkway near Brick Churck Pike when they saw the Jeep speed by them, traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Officers determined the Jeep was stolen during an armed carjacking Wednesday night from Westlawn Drive.
The driver of the jeep, identified as 18-year-old Monte Simpson, refused to stop after officers turned on their emergency lights. Simpson then led officers on a pursuit down Briley Parkway to County Hospital Road where he lost control, hit a guard rail and blew out the front right tire.
The Jeep came to a stop on County Hospital Road near Camilla Caldwell Lane. Simpson then bailed out of the Jeep and ran away, but was quickly apprehended. His passenger, however, got away.
Simpson is in jail in lieu of an $80,000 bond. He faces charges of vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest and leaving the scene of a crash.
Officers are still trying to identify other people involved in the carjacking.
