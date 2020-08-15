NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old already on three years supervised probation is now facing felony evading arrest and gun charges after speeding away from officers late Friday night.
Police say Jalem Buford was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he ran a stoplight at the intersection of Brick Churck Pike and Ewing Drive. An officer saw Buford run the stoplight and tried to stop him, but Buford sped away.
Rather than go after the car, officers instead asked an MNPD helicopter crew already in the area to monitor the Sonata from the air.
Buford pulled into an apartment complex on Creekwood Drive where he and his three passengers got out of the Sonata and ran. Officers eventually caught up with all four occupants and recovered a fully loaded Glock .45-caliber pistol, along with an AK-47 style pistol that a 16-year-old passenger got rid of.
Buford has been charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, evading arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license. He was already on three years supervised probation for auto theft and auto burglary convictions.
Bond was set at $8,000 and Buford has since been released from jail.
His 16-year-old passenger was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession, evading arrest and marijuana possession.
Two 17-year-old passengers were charged with evading police.
