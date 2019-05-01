NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The teen accused of raping and robbing a pregnant woman was in court on Wednesday.

Dantis Lakka-Lako pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

+2 Teen arrested in burglary, rape of pregnant woman Police say the victim, a pregnant woman, jumped out of a third floor window to escape her attacker at The Overlook Apartment Homes on Bell Road.

Last month he was indicted on charges of rape, aggravated robbery and several other charges.

Police said the teen followed the woman to her apartment in September, then raped and robbed her, threatening her with a knife.

Police said the victim hit the suspect and jumped out of her third-floor window to escape.

The suspect stole her car. It was found two days later at his apartment complex.

His next court date has been set for June 20.