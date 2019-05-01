NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The teen accused of raping and robbing a pregnant woman was in court on Wednesday.
Dantis Lakka-Lako pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Police say the victim, a pregnant woman, jumped out of a third floor window to escape her attacker at The Overlook Apartment Homes on Bell Road.
Last month he was indicted on charges of rape, aggravated robbery and several other charges.
Police said the teen followed the woman to her apartment in September, then raped and robbed her, threatening her with a knife.
Police said the victim hit the suspect and jumped out of her third-floor window to escape.
The suspect stole her car. It was found two days later at his apartment complex.
His next court date has been set for June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.