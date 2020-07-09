NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jayona Brown has pleaded guilty in connection with hitting and killing a Metro Police officer with her car.

Brown, who was 17 at the time, was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into the patrol car driven by Metro Officer John Anderson in the early-morning hours of July 4, 2019.

Brown, who is now 18 years old, entered that plea to four charges for the death of Anderson at Davidson County Criminal Court on Thursday afternoon. Brown and Anderson's families were in court.

Family of Jayona Brown pens letter to families of Ofc. John Anderson and Antona Esaw

Police had said Brown was driving a Ford Fusion south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on Main Street and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection of Woodland Street.

Anderson’s patrol car slammed into a light pole at the intersection and caught fire. He died at the scene.

"There are no winners in this," James Smallwood with Nashville Fraternal Order Of Police said. "A family has lost their loved one, a city has lost a hero, and certainly the individual on the other side of this has lost a significant portion of their life.”

Metro Police officer dead, suspect in custody after fiery crash in East Nashville

Brown's passenger suffered a brain injury.

Her attorney Sherriff Sincere Richards said he understands there are "strong opinions" and said "there are no winners" surrounding this case.

"Ms. Brown understands and has accepted responsibility of her role in the car crash that resulted in the death of Officer John Anderson bringing closure by pleading guilty," Richards said in a statement on Thursday.

Jayona Brown's attorney says charge doesn't fit the crime

Richards said he knows the Anderson family is still grieving his loss.

"Often, the public accepts a narrative driven by incomplete facts, one that vilifies a person based on judgement," Richards said.

Brown could face up to a maximum of 16 years in jail. She could receive three to six years of jail time for each count of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault. She is facing two to four years for each count of evading arrest and six months for driving on suspended license.

A juvenile court judge ruled on Feb. 11 that Brown’s case could be transferred from juvenile court to criminal court.

Brown will be sentenced on August 27.