Cell phones may be the new smoking gun.

Convicted killer Christopher McLawhorn will be sentenced Nov. 1 after jurors found him guilty on Thursday on all charges in the murder of Tiffany Ferguson.

His DNA was never found on the murder weapon.

“DNA will put a person at a scene, but digital evidence can put a person at a scene at a specific time,” said Metro Police Det. Chad Gish.

Gish spent weeks forensically analyzing McLawhorn’s phone and found many incriminating Google searches Including “How do police find and use finger prints to catch criminals?"

Video evidence also played a big role in the Vanderbilt rape trial.

Gish also testified during the trial.

"When it first comes on we can hear a bunch of giggling and laughing. This was sent by Vandenburg's telephone,” Gish said in 2015.

Gish works on several murder cases a year, many you don’t even hear about, and can have a personal impact.

“A lot of people asked me and ask other detectives like with the Tiffany Ferguson case how can you look at what McLawhorn did on his computer? What we have to look at is completely outweighed by the justice you saw handed down to Tiffany Ferguson’s family last night,” said Gish.