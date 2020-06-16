NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some unexpected problems took center stage in the big budget showdown in Nashville on Tuesday.
Issues with the voting system used by Metro council members didn’t seem to work. They resorted to voice and roll call votes as a solution.
That slowed budget discussions down significantly causing the meeting to go late into the night.
Before debate started, council members gave their thoughts on how to navigate the vote on what’s being called a crisis budget.
“Let’s make a difference. Let’s do our job. Let’s embrace one another. I’m a Republican, yes. Others are Democrats. Others are independents. Right now is the right time for us to come together and unite,” Council Member Steve Glover said.
“I don’t believe in this 32% tax increase, because i don’t think it should be on the backs of the citizens,” Council Member Sharon Hurt said.
Mayor John Cooper’s proposed budget and three alternative budgets proposed by council members are on the table. All have some sort of property tax increase.
Mayor Cooper’s features a nearly 32% property tax increase. If you have a home valued at $300,000, your property tax bill would go up about $750.
The other plans are slightly higher or lower than that amount. The highest one from Councilman Bob Mendes would raise property taxes by nearly 34%.
Another hot topic has been police funding. Half the proposals keep it the same as it is right now. The rest increase it slightly.
Council members will have until the end of the month to decide on the budget. If they can’t make a decision, the mayor’s budget will automatically go into effect.
