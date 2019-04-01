NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Technical issues involving several airlines are causing flight delays across the country Monday morning.
According to the Associated Press, the FAA confirmed that several airlines are experiencing computer issues.
Southwest and Delta have both tweeted that their flights are being affected.
Several flights departing Nashville International Airport have already been delayed Monday morning.
Click here to check your flight status at the Nashville International Airport. Travelers are being asked to contact their airline directly for information and updates.
