NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is introducing its summer Compost Recruitment Campaign designed to help people reduce food waste, improve backyard soils and offer chances to win prizes.
TEC says the campaign is focused on diverting organic waste from Tennessee's landfills.
While a lot has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that has not changed is the amount of waste humans create. In fact, the Tennessee Solid Waste Association announced they saw a 50 percent increase in residential trash collection since COVID-19 policies have been in place
“With trash from homes increasing during the COVID timeframe, what better time to start composting,” said Julia Weber, Program Manager. “Through composting, you can turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into rich, organic material that can be added to your lawn and garden. The average Tennessee household is currently throwing away about 9 pounds of food waste every week, so why not turn it into a valuable garden booster instead,” she continued.
The Recruitment Campaign is open to all Tennessee residents including those new to composting and those who already compost.
TEC will award prizes Prizes given to the people who recruit the most people to start composting within TEC’s program. The grand prize winner will receive a cash reward of $250; runner-ups will receive kitchen compost pails, compost pick-up services, and more.
To be eligible to win prizes, residents must register through the “Come, Post Your Compost” program.
The campaign starts on June 20th and runs until September 23rd, giving three months to recruit friends, family, and neighbors to join TEC’s composting community! Learn more and sign up for the program by visiting the website here.
As of today, more than 1,100 Tennesseans have joined the “Come, Post Your Compost” program, composting nearly 68 tons of food scraps since the program launched in the fall of 2018.
This program has support from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Compost Nashville, The Compost Company, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.