Eight teams of 10 competed together by completing a 26.2 row in the Special Olympics Throwdown

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Eight teams of 10 people competed together on Saturday as they completed a 26.2-mile row to support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes.

The event is called the Special Olympics Throwdown.

It took place at CrossFit BNA in Mt. Juliet. To enter the contest, teams had to raise at least $500.

The Special Olympics money goal was $8,000. This event raised over $20,000.

To donate to Special Olympics Tennessee, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/throwdown-for-special-olympics-2021/c329390  

