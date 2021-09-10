MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Friends and family of a Mount Juliet soccer player are remembering the high school student who died Friday after he was hit by a car on Sunday.

Jeizon Arellano Hernandez was a senior at Mount Juliet High School. He was known all over Wilson County because he used to attend and play for Wilson Central. With friends and teammates countywide, the community knows he will be missed.

On a Hermitage soccer field Friday night, there is one player, full of life, missing from the action.

“It’s been hard to focus this week,” says Scott Boyer, a student at Mount Juliet High School. He played soccer and saw Jeizon at school every day.

“He’s one of those guys where you just always loved being around him,” Boyer says. “He kind of had that gift. He was so friendly.”

Roger Hess was Jeizon’s soccer coach for five years. When he heard the news about what took place on Sunday, Hess said it was hard to process.

Jeizon Arellano Hernandez

“This is probably the worst news I’ve ever gotten,” Hess comments.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says Hernandez on the shoulder of I-40 eastbound changing a tire Sunday night.

They say an SUV swerved and hit a box trailer Jeizon was standing next to. Hernandez was hit and thrown. THP says he was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and put on life support. His family says he was taken off life support Friday.

“I came from the hospital,” Christina Arellano said. “My brother passed away at 5:26 p.m. today.”

Arellano, Jeizon’s older sister, says their family of seven siblings is now down to six.

“He was the light, I guess in everybody’s day,” Arellano said.

He continues to be the light. Jeizon’s family said they decided to donate his organs to help those who need them. But they kept one piece of him, his footprints, and handprints they painted on a canvas.

“These are his hands and his feet, and this is something we will always have,” Arellano explained.

“He would never quit,” Hess said. “He was stubborn, he was feisty, he was a great kid.”

Jeizon lived to be a brother, a teammate, and a friend to all on and off the field.

“He doesn’t have to say anything,” Boyer said. “He could walk into the room, and I’d start smiling just because I know he’s such a jokester, and I just love being around him.”

THP is still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

The family says Jeizon’s funeral is planned for next week. However, a day is not scheduled yet. If you would like to donate and help Jeizon’s family pay for funeral expenses, click here.

