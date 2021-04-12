The American Association of Nurse Practitioners are calling for more access to COVID vaccinations in underserved communities. In Nashville, there are some boots on the the ground in the effort.
Dr. April Kapu is President-Elect of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Associate Chief Nursing Officer for Advanced Practice Nursing at Vanderbilt.
Though she's seen a rush of vaccinations, Kapu said she's now looking to reach people who are more hesitant to get the vaccine, often people in underserved communities. Those include communities with many minorities, seniors, people with disabilities, and people without transportation.
"In terms of overall vaccinations for our community, we're really only at 25%," said Kapu. "In order to achieve herd immunity, we have to have a majority much higher than that."
Kapu said building relationships in underserved communities is the way to encourage vaccinations.
"Trust is a factor," she said.
Professor Christian Ketel of the Vanderbilt School of Nursing has served as clinic director of several satellite clinics including Mercury Courts, an affordable housing community.
"I started sitting on porches with people and having conversations about their barriers," said Ketel.
Ketel said that's what has to happen now in getting people vaccinated, meeting people where they are.
Last week, both he and Kapu knocked on doors in communities including the Greentree Terrace Apartments in south Nashville to talk about the vaccine. They're coming back to the complex and other sites Tuesday with a cooler carrying vaccines.
"Every shot we get in every arm makes a difference," said Ketel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.