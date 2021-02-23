NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The McDonalds’ wanted to teach their kids how to budget, and COVID-19 gave them the perfect excuse to start. “So that they have the right habits for saving and spending money, so if something like the pandemic happens, they’re prepared for whatever comes their way,” they told us.
They now use an app called ‘Busy Kid’. “They get to mark off when they do their chores, and when they do, that they get an allowance that sort of auto populates into their account.”
Experts say that’s important and they encourage not using a piggy bank and cash.
“Thats so old school we have to change the way we do that because let’s be real, none of us as adults carry around coins or paper bills anymore right,” Gregg Murset told us.
Busy Kid CEO Gregg Mursett says, it’s not just make money. Spend money - teach kids to save, donate and invest too. “I think a great place to start is 50% in savings, 10% in sharing, and 40% in spending.”
Start young. Eleanor is seven-years-old. Amelia is seven, and their parents are already seeing the pay off. “They have some excitement saying, hey you own a small part of Tesla or Apple. They’ve had some pretty good returns actually.”
Experts say first come up with a plan. decide what you will and won’t pay for, and how much. Lastly, don’t get discouraged. if you miss a week or two it doesn’t matter. You just hit the reset button and start over.
