Hundreds of Nashville college students and teachers were told Wednesday that their school was unexpectedly shutting down.
Students at Brightwood College tell News4 they were called into a meeting during classes and told the school lost its accreditation.
“People were just crying and crying and upset. Some guy slammed the door, they were calling their parents," said Anika Pride, a first-year student at Brightwood.
The 39-year-old says teachers were also blindsided and learned they are out of a job. Pride says she had just received her high school degree and was going to college to set any example for her kids.
“It’s just not right for what they’ve done," says Pride.
Students say the school has no plans to reimburse them for the money they spent for classes.
“15 thousand to attend the school and we’re not getting that back," said Katherine Rivera, who was studying medical assisting. “It was just like what? Did I just do everything for nothing?”
According to Brightwood College's website, there are campuses in seven states. The only campus in Tennessee is located in Nashville. All of the campuses are shutting down.
“A lot of people are single parents, just out of college, older adults, we all work jobs, have families. We did this to better ourselves and now we're back at square one with no accreditation," said Taila Brown, also a student at Brightwood College.
Students say they received this letter from Brightwood College's president:
