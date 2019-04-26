NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee celebrated a win for his education savings legislation on Thursday, but teachers across the state aren’t as thrilled.
The bill isn’t heading straight to the governor yet.
The House and Senate passed two different versions of the bill, so the two legislative bodies will need to work out the differences.
Lee said the program is new funding and school districts will be reimbursed for the first three years.
Those in public education are skeptical since the money has to come from somewhere.
“I think it sends a damaging message,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. “To be talked about that we’re not meeting expectations, yet not being given the resources to do that is disappointing.”
Once both chambers come to an agreement, the program will likely focus on Davidson and Shelby counties first.
