Schools and day cares across the midstate are closed.
So now it's up to parents to make sure their kids stay engaged and continue learning throughout the day.
On a normal Tuesday, teacher Michele Dills would be in a classroom surrounded by 2-year-olds.
But things aren't normal right now.
Like so many others, Dill's school is closed.
Families are quarantining at home and since kids can't get to their classrooms, Dill and other teachers are bringing the classrooms to them.
They're sending daily videos of story time to keep their minds engaged and videos of dances to keep their bodies active.
"So that they're not wondering, 'hey, what happened to my teacher that I see every day during the week," said Dill.
Dill said parents now working from home should get their kids on a schedule.
"Rituals and routines are so important, especially for young children, it makes them feel safe and comfortable," said Dill.
Also, get creative.
It doesn't have to be complicated.
"I mean, you can go around and count the chairs. You can, 'Oh, let's look for triangle shapes in the house,'" said Dill.
Perhaps Dill's best advice: try to enjoy it.
"This is an opportunity to, I think, to reflect on just how grateful we are for our families, and also the parents will truly be able to see the milestones that the children are making," said Dill.
Dill suggests reaching out to your child's teacher to ask them about their routines and lesson plans that way you can incorporate them at home.
