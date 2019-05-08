NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
The annual citizen response to the Mayor’s State of Metro speech was on Wednesday night with the big topic being getting teachers paid.
The meeting comes on the heels of two days of sickouts by Metro teachers to fight for better pay.
Mayor David Briley proposed a 3% cost of living raise this year. Those teachers said after missing several years of raises, it’s not enough.
“That has been the situation for several years now and it’s time to sit down and talk about how to fix the situation rather than saying ‘Sorry, we don’t have the money’ again,” said Amanda Kail, a Metro Schools teacher.
During the sickouts, teachers said they requested at 10% raise to make up for years without any.
The Metro Council will be considering the proposed budget in the coming weeks. The Council must approve a budget by the end of June or the Mayor’s proposal is adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.