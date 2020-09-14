MT. JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - Crews extinguished a fire that started in a classroom at Mt. Juliet Elementary Monday morning.
Wilson County Schools tell us teachers in the building pulled the fire alarm when they saw smoke and flames inside a classroom around 7 a.m.
Mt. Juliet Police says the fire was put out by the school sprinkler system and responding firefighters. The classroom did sustain smoke and water damage.
Fire units are on-scene of a structure fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary. The fire, isolated to a classroom, was extinguished by the sprinkler system & firefighters. No injuries reported, and today is a remote-day for students. Units remain on-scene.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 14, 2020
The flames came from the A/C heating unit that caught fire. Officials were not able to determine why the fire started.
There were no reported injuries and today is a remote-learning day for students at the school.
Wilson County Schools say that the district's hybrid schedule allows them to work around the classroom disruption.
Clean-up crews will be working to restore the room all day.
Follow News4 for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.