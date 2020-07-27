NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local teachers organizations are protesting in response to many Tennessee schools reopening in just a few weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Today, these organizations will be leading a mock funeral procession through downtown Nashville called “Dead Students Can’t Learn, Dead Teachers Can’t Teach.”
The Metropolitan Nashville Education Association and the Tennessee Safe Return to Campus organization will be participating in the demonstration, along with educators, parents and other community allies.
These groups say they want school to be taught online until there are no new cases of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days, additional funding for schools to provide PPE, a commitment to keeping facilities healthy and clean and student support for access to online learning.
