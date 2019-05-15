NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
Teachers, students and their parents gathered outside Whitsitt this morning to protest.
They’re among the thousands who want Metro Nashville school system to be better funded.
This was the second protest outside the school. The first was held on Friday.
This coming Thursday, May 16th, MNPS tells News4 that 1,017 absences have been requested for tomorrow, broken down in this fashion:
- 633 – personal illness
- 166 – illness in the family
- 87 – personal leave
- 61 – professional leave
- 13 – bereavement
They also tell us Metro Nashville Public Schools has a total of 5,279 teachers across the district.
Teacher tell us they will continue to fight until they see a change.
“It’s no secret that Nashville is the It City right now and we are kind of wanting to see what our city remembered for,” said Leigh Vail, a teacher at Whitsitt Elementary. “Is it MLS? Is it NFL Draft? Is it NASCAR or whatever it is, but is it going to be fully funding our Nashville schools?
“Our hope is that school ends that we will continue to build momentum and traction across the city with our educators and community support.”
According to the Sick Teachers Twitter page, hundreds of teachers and supporters are invited to the Public Square for a rally beginning at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, just before the City Council’s Budget Committee meeting, which the group said they intend to “pack” the room.
