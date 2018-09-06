MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A group of teachers at Saint Rose Catholic School were in the right place at the right time.
When teachers at the school noticed a car wasn’t pulling forward in the pick-up line, they went to talk to the man behind the wheel.
What they saw was unexpected.
“One of the students got out of the car and called me over and said something was wrong with his grandfather,” said Jodie Veer, a teacher at the school. “When I looked into the car, his grandfather was barely breathing and was slumped over in his seat.
“I then called on my walkie-talkie for 911 help and we tried to start getting the grandfather out of the car. We unstrapped him and, with the help of another teacher, we pulled him out onto the ground.”
The man had no pulse when he was pulled to the ground. Once he was on the ground, one teacher ran outside with an AED that was used to save the man’s life.
“I think quick, quick response was the key to success,” she said.
Teachers at Saint Rose must be CPR certified and renew their certification every two years. None of the four teachers had ever put their CPR skills to use until Wednesday when it mattered most.
“You’re thankful for all of the practice,” she said. “You pray you never have to use it, but you are also grateful you’ve gone through that training.
“I was very thankful that God put everyone in the right place at the right time and having an AED on campus is amazing.”
The man the teachers saved is in stable condition at a local hospital and his grandson was back at school on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.