NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Local educators drove through downtown Nashville yesterday in a call for the state to provide more ways to protect school employees and students.
The Nashville Teachers Union is asking for the state to keep all schools online until COVID-19 case numbers improve.
They are also calling for a statewide mask mandate and more funding to help schools support their new virtual classroom needs.
"We just feel like there's a lot of pressure for schools to reopen in person, but there's not a lot of support to do that safely," said MNEA President Amanda Kail.
Teachers say they don't want schools to reopen until the state reports only 10 new cases for every 100,000 people.
