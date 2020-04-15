There are thousands of ESL students in Tennessee.
That means English is their second language, and while in quarantine, they need remote lessons too.
"I have Arabic, Japanese, Chinese," said Sumner County teacher Marci Butler, speaking about her students at Beech High School.
Butler has students from across the globe and when Covid-19 forced us all into quarantine, she knew she had to get creative.
"I definitely was like, "I’m going to do whatever I can,'" said Butler.
Butler found another EL teacher in New Jersey who had created and posted lesson plans online but they needed to be translated, so Butler started recruiting every bilingual person she knows.
"And then we had a teacher that knows Romanian, and then my old neighbor speaks Russian," said Butler.
So far, they’ve translated eight weeks worth of lessons into 26 languages.
At last check they had been downloaded more than 18,000 times.
"Reading, writing, listening, speaking, she even has math in there, she’s got science," said Butler.
And perhaps the most profound lesson learned: the power of people stuck in isolation coming together to help each other.
"Like I said, I was not the brains behind this, but just being able to help out does the heart good," said Butler.
The lessons can be found at eslathome.edublogs.org
The lessons are for k through 8th grade students
and they are tech free - meaning once they get the lessons all students need are paper and a pencil - and that was a really important aspect of this, since so many students do not have full time access to a computer
reporting in nashville i’m carley gordon news 4
