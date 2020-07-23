NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While thousands of students will be going back to school virtually, many teachers will be teaching from their classrooms.
After some Metro employees came to News4 concerned not enough was being done to make sure they're safe, we started asking questions about cleaning at the schools.
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson found out what's being done to keep teachers safe and healthy.
When students and teachers left in March, no one had coronavirus, but a lot has changed since then, especially how we clean and sanitize.
Now a Metro Schools counselor is concerned after he says his office looks just like it did when he left, and he's not sure whether that's a good or bad thing.
“They play a part in this equation so we have heard them. They have equally had concerns about the spike in COVID-19 and how safe it is to go back,” said Metro School BOARD MEMBER Fran Bush who represents District 6.
Bush says she's been inside several schools and has seen first hand classrooms being cleaned.
”I feel very safe,” said 4th grade teacher Melisa Phillips.
Phillips heads back to her classroom to begin preparations tomorrow.
“It’s been about 2 months since you’ve been back at school. Do you feel safe going back into the classroom? I feel that every bit of precaution is being made in order to make us feel safe,” said Phillips.
The district tells News4 Investigates schools have been thoroughly cleaned since March, including waxing and stripping of floors.
As teachers and staff return to work, they'll be screened for symptoms daily, including temperature checks.
For teachers who don’t feel comfortable back in the classroom quite yet, Metro Schools says you can stay at home and teach virtually 100% of the time.
“I don’t feel that I’m compromising myself or my family in our particular building,” said Phillips.
The district says if employees feel something hasn't been cleaned properly, they should contact school administrators.
“There’s a lot of money from the Cares Act that we have been allotted to do just that…so, we can be sure our schools are safe enough to go into,” said Bush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.