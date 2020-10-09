NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville students will start to enter classrooms on Tuesday next week, beginning with elementary students.While Kail and MNEA members advocate for sticking with virtual learning, its a similar flexibility many MNPS teachers are asking for to feel safer in the classroom and to teach effectively.
Some teachers tell NEWS4 they still share concerns with the risks of going back and forth from in person to virtual if a school has to close because of COVID-19 will set students behind in learning.
In September, Tennessee education officials announced a significant disparage in learning in reading and math in students when school was forced to go to virtual learning in the middle of last school year.
Now MNPS is preparing to do the opposite, only some students will return in person after getting used to virtual learning and teachers worry it will still impact learning.
"Right now we have just got virtual going," said Amy Flatt who teaches "gifted and talented" K-4th graders for MNPS.
Flatt plans to continue teaching virtually.
"And we've just spent all this money to get computers for our kids," said Flatt.
Managing children to prevent the spread of COVID, she says is a stress that could keep teachers from doing their best jobs.
"I think they're working extremely hard to accomplish what is essentially an impossible task," said Amanda Kail, President of the Metro Nashville Education Association referring to the task MNPS officials have had planning to bring back students.
Kail says she's worked with MNPS to get enough PPE and other resources to teachers. However, she says, whether in person or learning at home, lessons will still primarily be on a computer.
"They'll still be working online at school," said Kail.
"The only way we are able to catch them up is to be able to identify what those specific needs are," said Chris Elliot, Head of Academics and Innovation at LEAD Academy Nashville.
The LEAD Academy is independent but works in conjunction with MNPS. The school system has smaller class sizes and their own curriculum for students.
Elliot tells NEWS4 teachers give instruction to students live in their virtual settings. Teachers are also setting aside specific time to help students get caught up in areas of reading and math and will continue to do so even as some students go back to class.
"Some people were just able to acclimate to that digital space faster," said Elliot.
He explained, LEAD schools are trying to have a lot of flexibility with how to teach in the pandemic.
