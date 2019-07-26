Teachers and coaches at Columbia Central High School are remembering a promising young woman whose life was cut short.
17-year-old Carmen McMillan died Tuesday after falling while hiking near the Duck River in Maury County.
The teen was described as creative, caring, and kind.
“You could see a potential doctor or engineer or anything she wanted to be," Ben Rohling, her teacher said.
Rohling said McMillan had other plans in mind.
She was set on going to college in California and becoming a missionary. Her teachers like Rohling said that speaks to her character of being selfless.
The rising senior was supposed to be in his AP Calculus class.
“To know that student is not going to be in your class this coming fall with all of her friends and how as a teacher you’re going to handle having all of them in the same room without her there is going to be quite a challenge," Rohling said.
The group of teachers who spoke with News4 said they know the first few days of the school year will be tough.
“I know this year at every single meet, there’s going to be a hole," MaryRose Hillstrom, her swim coach said.
Hillstrom is working with the team on how they plan on honoring McMillan this season. The teen's giving heart is what stands out to her coach.
“She always wanted to be there for other people. She not only did that, she did it with a smile," Hillstrom said.
As teachers get ready for students to be back in their classrooms, they know one seat will be empty. What may help the school community cope is remembering the impact the 17 year old left.
“What helps me is knowing I’m not going through it alone," Stephanie Davis, her tennis coach said.
“I think it’s not going to be something we answer as much as something the kids answer for us," Rohling said.
School will be back in session in Maury County next Thursday.
Teachers said extra counselors will be at the school for anyone who needs to talk.
A funeral service will be held for Carmen McMillan on Saturday at 11 a.m. It will be at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia.
