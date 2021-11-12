NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Maury County schools are having a hard time hiring teachers. Some parents say their kids were learning subjects virtually, and now, schools are bringing in teachers to teach on livestream. School leaders say they are trying to make sure all classes have teachers back in the classroom.
"That's one of the nice things about having so much growth in Maury County just population wise is we are having to fill extra teaching spots to keep up with the state ratios. In addition to that, we added two schools within the last two or three years and there again that's created a lot of teacher spaces that we needed to fill," Michael Fulbright, chairman of the Maury County School Board, says they are trying to hire several teachers. "It's enough that we are having to really look at it closely and make some creative changes."
Fulbright says they are stepping up recruitment in colleges while working on incentives to attract more applicants. "There again we are having to look and do a little research in the areas-- maybe differentiated pay for some of the harder positions to fill. We are also looking to do some temporary solutions with elevate k-12 which is a remote learning system where a teacher videos in to the classroom,” Fulbright explained.
Some parents fear having teachers join the class remotely won’t have the same effect as having a teacher who is actually in the classroom.
"They need to be able to have somebody to ask questions. This is the foundation for the future of their education," one parent who wants to remain anonymous says she's concerned about her high schooler who has been without a math teacher. "He's been learning on an online platform and now they've brought in a virtual teacher which in my opinion isn't an adequate replacement for an actual teacher in the classroom."
Fulbright says having teachers teach via livestream is not a permanent fix.
"Obviously our main goal is to fill all the positions we need. However, like a lot of places and a lot of businesses are seeing a shortage of workers. We're finding that as well," said Fulbright.
You can apply to be a teacher here. Maury County Public Schools also needs more substitute teachers.
Maury County isn't the only school district facing a teacher shortage.
Williamson county is hiring about 70 teachers. Sumner County is hiring about 50, and Metro Nashville Public Schools has more than 140 teacher positions posted online.
