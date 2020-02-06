BLOUNT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – One person was killed when a tree fell on a bus driving down Wears Valley Road in Blount County Thursday.
According to WBIR in Knoxville, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says the bus was on its way to Sevierville from Townsend after an American Public Works Association. Troopers say the bus involved appeared to be a city-owned bus.
Brooke Sampson, a teacher with Sevier County Schools, was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital. Four other people, all identified as city employees, were also injured. Some had to be extricated from the bus. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Seven people were in the van; six of them were city employees.
Lots of rainfall over the past several weeks saturated the area’s ground, causing the soil to loosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.