NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A teacher at McGavock high school has been charged by Metro PD with animal cruelty after an emu kept by the school, died after being found in poor health during a surprise inspection.
Metro's Health Department and Animal Control have been conducting random inspections of the school run biology and farm care program, with numerous animals under the program's care.
A teacher was cited in March for animal cruelty, after several alpacas died on campus, prompting an inspection.
Today's charge stems from an inspection conducted Tuesday, where the Department of Health and Metro Animal Control found an emu in very poor health. The officials recommended the bird be transported for veterinary care immediately.
A follow-up inspection conducted today found the emu dead, as it had not been taken for medical care.
News 4 is working to obtain additional information, and will provide updates as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.