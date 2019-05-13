Former teacher Tad Cummins was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the cross-country trip he took with a then-15-year-old Maury County high school student.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former Maury County teacher that took a student on a cross country sex trip dropped the appeal to his sentencing, according to court documents.
Tad Cummins was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being captured in California after 38 days on the run with then 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.
He made a plea, hoping to get less time in prison, then challenged the court decision until Monday.
Thomas said she was coerced into leaving with him.
