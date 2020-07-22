To return to school in the midst of a growing pandemic, or not?
That's the question that's keeping Tennessee teachers awake at night.
"They're just riddled with nerves and anxiety," said Beth Brown, the President of the Tennessee Education Association.
Brown said, they're being inundated with calls from teachers, worried about the safety of themselves, their families and their students.
Many are making the difficult decision to retire early.
"On Monday, I was speaking with an educator who, this week, will be deciding whether she can stay in the profession or not, and she was crying. She was saying, 'I have a medically fragile child at home and I am going to have to choose between my child's safety and the profession that I love,'" said Brown.
Some are also creating live wills for the first time.
"Educators are forward thinkers and so they're contemplating the entire risk and trying to do their best to be prepared for it," said Brown.
The TEA said, when it comes to reopening schools, it should be a county by county decision.
"And if the Coronavirus spread is not contained, then school buildings need to remain shuttered," said Brown.
If schools reopen, the TEA is calling for mask mandates for teachers and students, disinfecting supplies and additional cleaning staff, an increase emotional support, suspension of standardized tests and teacher evaluations.
"There is not an evaluation system approved by the state of Tennessee that will adequately and fairly asses a teachers performance under those circumstances," said Brown.
Brown said parents need to be talking to teachers, district leadership, and state lawmakers.
"There is nothing more important than our students, our children, and the decisions that are being made right now about how and when to reopen buildings and to resume in person instruction may be the most important decisions regarding our students education in their entire lifetimes .
TEMA has partnered with the Department of Education to provide masks for teachers and students who need them.
They'll also providing thing like thermometers.
Meanwhile, the state is releasing videos demonstrating how classrooms should be set up in order to hopefully keep those inside safe.
