NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TDOT crews have been working around the clock to clear snow and ice off Middle Tennessee roadways.
5AM / 23 of our 26 counties in TDOT's middle Tennessee area are reporting patches of snow and ice or accumulating ice on the roadways. Crews have been working through the night and are currently are focused on treating interstates and the most heavily traveled state routes.— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) February 15, 2021
TDOT Spokesperson Kathryn Schulte says 23 out of 26 of TDOT's Middle Tennessee counties are reporting snow or accumulating ice on roadways.
Crews will work to clear interstates and heavily trafficked roadways first. Backroads will likely stay hazardous for longer this morning.
This video of tandem plowing was taken at 12:30AM on I-65 in the Franklin area. If you have to be on the roads, please slow down and give our crews plenty of room! pic.twitter.com/OhW0jJo2KE— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) February 15, 2021
Officials in Davidson County are urging people only to drive in an emergency to avoid the hazardous road conditions.
