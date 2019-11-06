I-40 West TN Crash - 11-6-19
WMC-TV Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Local news outlets are reporting two Tennessee Department of Transportation workers have died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-40 in Shelby County.

According to WMC-TV, the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. and I-40 is expected to be closed for quite some time in the area of the crash.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was also injured in the crash, and was taken to a Memphis-area hospital where his condition is currently not available.

Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.

