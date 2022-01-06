NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TDOT workers tell News 4 reporters Thursday night that they will continue to work around the clock to ensure that roadways are safe.
TDOT said their southern crews are extending routes Thursday night and working around the clock in Davidson, Sumner and Smith counties to help clear the interstates so that they will not refreeze.
“I’m really grateful for all the things they are doing right now, they are really clearing the roads quickly,” said driver Margaret Johnson.
Drivers remain hopeful that road conditions going into Friday will be better.
“Depending on areas, the interstate was definitely not fun. The interstate kind of sucked, but otherwise, some of the roads are getting plowed and trying to clear them up,” said Liam Venne, another local driver.
