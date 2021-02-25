NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last week TDOT worked around the clock to clear roadways of snow and ice.

TDOT’s Kathryn Schulte says last week was brutal because of temperatures and moisture that seeps down into the pavement and freezes.

“When that happens, that’s when we start to have all the pothole issues so we’re having widespread pothole issues across Middle Tennessee,” she said.

But unlike the sprint to clean snow, the fix is different.

“Pothole season lasts for a couple months. We can’t devote all the same resources to pothole removal like we can for snow and ice,” Schulte said.

TDOT has other maintenance issues and they’re still resting crews from last week.

Even still, Schulte says asphalt facilities have opened during the day for hot mix. Compared to a normal week in February 2020, when they dropped 120 tons of it, Schulte says this year has been much different.

“In the past few days, after this winter storm, we’ve used 148 tons of patching material so that’s 296,000 pounds. I mean that’s a lot,” she said.

But TDOT is worried the rain over the weekend could wash away all the work they've already done on the roadways.

"That’s gonna exacerbate the issue for us. It’s going to loosen up a lot of our cold-mix patches. We can not patch in the rain unless it’s an absolute emergency," Schulte said. "Once the rain event moves out, we’re going to end up repatching a lot of what’s already been patched because it’s just going to come loose.”

In Davidson County Metro Public Works says they've received 101 pothole repair requests through HubNashville after the winter storm.

Crews have had five patch trucks running this week and have filled 527 potholes around Nashville.

TDOT is trying to get to all the problem spots but are also encouraging drivers to stay vigilant for new potholes that can open up without warning.

To report a pothole in Davidson County, click here or on a TDOT roadway, click here.