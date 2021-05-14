MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is continuing to repair the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).
The Bridge of the Mississippi River serves as a primary roadway for transportation in and out of Tennessee, and the two transportation departments have conducted a thorough analysis of the bridge to determine how intensive the repairs will be.
TDOT said after an "intense three-day analysis", they have determined the following:
On Thursday, TDOT anticipated that finalizing all the repairs to the bridge could take up to two months to complete. The bridge built in the 1960s is only one of 20,000 bridges in Tennessee and trained professionals inspect all of these bridges with a new report every two years.
