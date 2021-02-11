NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TDOT trucks have been out all night and this morning preparing roads across the area ahead of possible freezing rain and icy weather.
Truck at the TDOT headquarters in West Nashville are constantly being loaded with salt to make sure the roads are safe for drivers.
🚨ROADWAY UPDATE🚨— THPJackson (@THPJackson) February 11, 2021
As of 5:00 AM, I-40 and main highways in the Jackson District are reporting wet conditions with no ice on roadways. Gibson and Weakley County reporting some ice on the overpasses and bridges.
TDOT says as of 5 a.m., there are some reports of icy road conditions in surrounding areas of Nashville.
Stay with News4 for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.