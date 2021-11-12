TDOT truck involved in crash on I-40

 TDOT

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Tennessee Department of Transportation was hit while working on Interstate 40 on Thursday night.

There was a paving project happening on that interstate at the time of the accident. Several cars were involved in this crash.

TDOT officials said the truck and the Mustang both caught on fire.

News4 found out the driver of the Mustang had severe injuries from the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

 

