TDOT truck involved in crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Tennessee Department of Transportation was hit while working on Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
There was a paving project happening on that interstate at the time of the accident. Several cars were involved in this crash.
Work Zone Crash: A TDOT truck was hit last night at a paving project on I-40 in Nashville. The initial crash caused a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles. The truck and the mustang that hit it both caught fire. pic.twitter.com/LqBQHhPsbr— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) November 12, 2021
TDOT officials said the truck and the Mustang both caught on fire.
News4 found out the driver of the Mustang had severe injuries from the accident.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is yet another reminder of why it's so important to pay attention, slow down and move over when you drive through a work zone.— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) November 12, 2021
